Chiefs confirm venue change for Arrows clash

'Arrows will announce ticketing information in due course, and Kaizer Chiefs will communicate these details once they are made available,' said Chiefs.

Kaizer Chiefs’ Betway Premiership game away to Lamontville Golden Arrows will now be played at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on September 20.

Arrows move ‘beyond the club’s control’

The game was originally schedule to take place a day earlier, on September 19, at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban.

“The club explored all available options but was unable to secure a suitable alternative venue in Durban,” read a statement from Arrows.

“The match therefore had to be relocated due to circumstances beyond the club’s control.

“The club recognises that this is a highly anticipated fixture and sincerely apologies for the inconvenience caused by the relocation, particularly to supporters in Durban and the surrounding areas who were looking forward to attending the match.

Chiefs also confirmed the venue change on their official website.

“The hosts Golden Arrows will announce ticketing information in due course, and Kaizer Chiefs will communicate these details once they are made available,” said Chiefs.

Before the Arrows game, Amakhosi will take on Polokwane City on Saturday in a Betway Premiership clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Chiefs’ Solomons – ‘We all have a very tight schedule’

Chiefs are hoping to fight all the way in a title race with Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns. But Amakhosi wing-back Dillan Solomons says they need to focus on themselves rather than their two great rivals.

“You watch every game when it comes to the other two teams,” said Solomons.

“But for us obviously it is about staying the course, doing what we need to do, and doing it our way. We want to achieve great things with the club and that is how you do it. You can’t be focusing on what other teams do.

“We all have a very tight schedule coming up to the close of the year. But for us it is about …. focusing on what we can do. What they (Pirates and Sundowns) do, they do.”