Sundowns held at home by Stellies

The Brazilians remain second in the standings, a point behind leaders Orlando Pirates.

Stellenbosch FC staged a late comeback to secure a 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night.

Sundowns stunned

Just when it looked as though Katlego Ntsabeleng had sealed victory for Sundowns, Tshegofatso Mabasa struck an equaliser for Stellies with four minutes remaining.

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The goal came from the penalty spot after Khulumani Ndamane mistimed his challenge and clattered into Chumani Butsaka inside the area.

The Brazilians remain second in the standings behind log leaders Orlando Pirates, although they still have a game in hand. Sundowns sit on 57 points, one behind the Buccaneers after 24 matches.

Still riding the wave of reaching the CAF Champions League final, Sundowns were not at their clinical best domestically and were punished for a lapse in concentration in the closing stages.

It was far from a vintage Downs performance, but they controlled large portions of the contest until Mabasa’s late equaliser.

Stellenbosch should have taken the lead in the 18th minute when Devin Titus fired into the side netting after capitalising on a defensive error by Aubrey Modiba. That missed opportunity proved costly.

Ntsabaleng strikes

Sundowns responded by taking the lead through Ntsabeleng, who curled home from close range after neat interplay with Arthur Sales.

The midfielder, on loan from Major League Soccer side FC Dallas, appears to have found his rhythm after a slow start in a star-studded Sundowns squad.

This strike marked his second successive league goal, having netted the winner in a 1-0 victory over Durban City in the previous outing.

His only other goal for the club came in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League against Remo Stars.

The goal capped a dominant first-half display in which Sundowns enjoyed over 70 per cent possession.The pattern continued after the break, with the home side asserting their authority over Gavin Hunt’s men.

Tashreeq Matthews believed he had doubled Sundowns’ advantage in the 53rd minute, only for his effort to be ruled out for offside. Replays suggested the decision was marginal, with Matthews appearing to time his run well.

Khuliso Mudau went close, heading narrowly wide from a Matthews delivery after being picked out by substitute Themba Zwane on the left flank.

Stellenbosch goalkeeper Sage Stephens kept his side in contention with 14 minutes remaining, producing an excellent diving save to his right to deny a powerful strike from Marcelo Allende.

Despite earning a valuable point, Stellenbosch’s winless league run against Masandawana now stretches to 16 matches.

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The Cape Winelands outfit remain ninth after 25 games, sitting three points adrift of the top eight with matches still to play in the campaign.