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Sundowns hit AmaZulu for five in Loftus thriller

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By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

3 minute read

26 August 2026

09:55 pm

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The Brazilians produced a dominant attacking display to return to winning ways, with Brayan León scoring a brace.

Sundowns hit AmaZulu for five in Loftus thriller

Brayan Leon of Mamelodi Sundowns goal celebration during a Betway Premiership match against AmaZulu FC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday. Photo: Zamani Makautsi/Gallo Images

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Mamelodi Sundowns bounced back from their MTN8 disappointment in style, thrashing AmaZulu 5-2 in a thrilling Betway Premiership clash at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night.

The Brazilians produced a dominant attacking display to return to winning ways, with Brayan León scoring a brace, while Teboho Mokoena, Tashreeq Matthews and Bennet Mokoena also found the back of the net.

Sundowns started brightly as both sides looked to take control of the contest, but Miguel Cardoso’s men showed patience as they worked to break down AmaZulu’s low defensive block.

Their persistence was rewarded in the 25th minute when León opened the scoring with a stunning volley from the edge of the box. The Colombian forward made no mistake after Cassius Mailula’s effort was blocked into his path.

Sundowns doubled their advantage just seven minutes later through Mokoena, who marked his return to the starting XI with a spectacular free-kick from 25 yards that flew into the top corner.

Mokoena had missed the previous four matches after picking up an injury against Polokwane City and his return will be welcomed ahead of the second leg of the MTN8 semi-final at the weekend.

AmaZulu came out firing after the interval and quickly pulled one back through Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya, who stretched his leg to turn Malibongwe Khoza’s clearance into the net.

However, Sundowns responded almost immediately as Matthews restored their two-goal advantage five minutes later after capitalising on a handling error by AmaZulu goalkeeper Faveur Kouassi.

Matthews came close to adding another in the 66th minute when his effort struck the post, but he quickly turned provider as he showed composure teed up León, who squeezed his finish past Kouassi to make it 4-1.

AmaZulu refused to give up and reduced the deficit once again when Ngwenya completed his brace after Ronwen Williams failed to collect the ball, leaving the forward with an empty net.

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Sundowns ultimately had the final say, with substitute Bennet Mokoena rounding off the scoring in stoppage time with a composed first-time finish inside the box.

The emphatic victory was the perfect response for Cardoso’s side following their 1-0 defeat to Golden Arrows in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-final last Sunday.

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Betway Premiership Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) South African Premier Division (PSL)
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