Da Cruz frustrated as Chiefs drop points against Richards Bay

"We can't make these types of mistakes at this level," the Frenchman said.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz has expressed his frustration after his side were held to a 2-2 draw by Richards Bay in a Betway Premiership clash at Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday night.

Amakhosi came from behind twice to rescue a point in KwaZulu-Natal, but Da Cruz believes costly individual errors denied his team all three points.

Brandon Petersen was punished for a lapse in concentration in the eighth minute when Nqaba Xulu closed him down before putting the Natal Rich Boyz ahead.

Lebohang Maboe restored parity from the penalty spot in the 19th minute, but Xulu struck again before half-time to put Richards Bay back in front with a free header inside the box from a corner kick.

Siphesihle Ndlovu eventually rescued a point for Chiefs late in the second half, but Da Cruz was left disappointed by his side’s inability to convert their dominance into victory.

“I have mixed feelings, I’m very disappointed but also happy with the performance of the team because we played, but we can’t make these types of mistakes at this level,” the Frenchman said.

“It was very disappointing because our team attacked for 90 minutes and the other team defended for 90 minutes. We made two big mistakes and we got a point but normally, it should be three points.”

Despite the result, Da Cruz refused to single out Petersen who is facing criticism for his performances early in the campaign. Instead, the Chiefs mentor believes his side needs to learn from their mistakes after dropping more points.

The Soweto giants are now third on the Betway Premiership log with eight points, two behind leaders Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, who are both on 10 points.

“You’re right after today, we have eight points, but normally we should have 12,” Da Cruz concluded.

“Because against Sundowns, we also made mistakes. We need to learn from our mistakes and continue to work hard moving forward.”

Chiefs will not be in action this weekend as the MTN8 semi-finals take centre stage. Their next assignment comes on September 5 when they face Siwelele FC. Da Cruz’s side is looking to return to winning ways after consecutive draws against Sundowns and Richards Bay.