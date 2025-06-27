Sundowns can hold their heads high despite Club World Cup exit

I previously stated on this platform that I did not expect much from our four African representatives at the FIFA...

I previously stated on this platform that I did not expect much from our four African representatives at the FIFA Club World Cup, and I have unfortunately been proven right.

Mamelodi Sundowns have crashed out of the tournament following a goalless draw against Brazil’s Fluminense in their final group stage match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Wednesday night.

Sundowns also gone as Africa misses out

The Tshwane giants complete the quartet of African clubs alongside Al Ahly, Esperance, and Wydad Casablanca that have failed to progress beyond the group stages. All four teams stumbled at the first hurdle and failed to reach the knockout phase.

Understandably, many African football fans are disappointed, particularly in the cases of Ahly and Sundowns, who carried the hopes of the continent. In contrast, expectations were far lower for Esperance and Wydad.

While I share the frustrations of fans from the continent’s flagship clubs, I do not believe either Ahly or Sundowns disgraced themselves on the global stage. This was the first edition of the Club World Cup in its expanded 32-team format, and all four African sides gave a respectable account of themselves.

In Sundowns’ case, there is no shame in losing to Borussia Dortmund, a club with far greater resources and pedigree. Their historic 1-0 win over Ulsan HD in the opening match will, unfortunately, count for little after their early exit. However, it is worth noting that this was the club’s first-ever win at a Club World Cup, having lost to Asian clubs Kashima Antlers and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors back in the 2016 edition.

Progress has been made

Based on that alone, one could argue that Sundowns have shown progress on the world stage. Their players will only grow from this experience. Credit must also be given for sticking to their trademark “shoe-shine and piano” football philosophy, which won many admirers.

The world has now taken notice of the Betway Premiership champions, and it would not be surprising to see European clubs lining up for their standout talents. Performances from Lucas Ribeiro, Teboho Mokoena, Khuliso Mudau, and, to a lesser extent, Marcelo Allende, have certainly not gone unnoticed.

As for Al Ahly, José Riveiro was always going to face an uphill battle. Taking over the Egyptian giants in the United States came with significant pressure, especially following their third-place finish at the 2023 edition in Saudi Arabia. Anything less was always going to raise questions.

However, context is important. In the previous tournament, Ahly only needed to win one match to reach the semi-finals, where they lost to Fluminense before beating Urawa Red Diamonds 4-2 to claim the bronze medal. Riveiro will undoubtedly face scrutiny from the Egyptian media and Ahly legends, many of whom are known for their fierce criticism of foreign coaches.

Looking ahead, the continent can only hope for improvement at the 2029 edition of the Club World Cup. Pyramids FC have already secured their place after winning the 2024–25 CAF Champions League. The remaining three spots will be filled by winners of the next three editions of the tournament, starting from 2026.