Sundowns keeper Dlamini eager to lift another Champions League title

'(It is the) third final in a row and I feel super grateful and excited that the Lord has chosen me and my teammates,' said the keeper.

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies goalkeeper Andile Dlamini is grateful to once again get an opportunity to play in the Caf Women’s Champions League final and says she is eager to see the team lift the trophy.

Dlamini and her Sundowns ladies teammates will be featuring in the final of the continental tournament for the third time when they take on Morocco-based outfit Sporting Casablanca at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Ivory Coast on Sunday.

Banyana Ba Style won the first edition of the competition back in 2021, but they lost out to AS Far in the final last year – the same team they beat on the road to the final this year.

“(It is the) third final in a row and I feel super grateful and excited that the Lord has chosen me and my teammates to be able to showcase our talents at the highest level of club competition,” said the shot-stopper.

“It is really a great feeling and everyone is just pumped up to go on and lift the trophy. We really want to win the tournament and you can feel it in our camp. We have done it before and we would like to do it again and we, know that we are not only representing ourselves but we are representing the country as a whole.”

Dlamini, who is affectionately known as ‘Sticks’, has been great between the poles for Banyana Ba Style, with the shot-stopper not conceding a goal in their last four games in the competition.

She says teamwork has been a key to the club not conceding any goals and they will be looking to keep a clean record against Sporting, whom they beat 1-0 in the group stages.

“It’s not only about me, but the whole team. It takes a team effort to defend well and make sure that we don’t let in any goals. We have faced some difficult opponents throughout the tournament and it will be another tough game in the final,” the Banyana Banyana shot-stopper added.

“We just need to continue doing what we have been doing and execute the game plan from the technical team.”