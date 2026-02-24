Sundowns must forget TS Galaxy defeat, says Ndamane

"The coach has told us to forget about what happened and focus on this game," he said

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Khulumani Ndamane has urged his team-mates to put their Nedbank Cup disappointment behind them and shift their focus to their upcoming clash against AmaZulu.

The Brazilians are still reeling from last Saturday’s cup defeat to TS Galaxy as they prepare to face Usuthu in a Betway Premiership encounter at the Moses Mabhida Stadium tonight (kick-off is at 7.30pm).

The reigning champions can leapfrog Orlando Pirates at the top of the standings with victory over AmaZulu.

Speaking to the Sundowns media team, Ndamane called for renewed focus as the Tshwane giants look to return to winning ways.

“The guys were not okay (after the Galaxy defeat) but what has happened is in the past and we’re focused on this game. The coach has told us to forget about what happened and focus on this game,” he said.

“That’s what we’re doing and I think it won’t be an easy game because AmaZulu have been doing well in their recent games. We have to focus and follow the coach’s instructions and game plan. I think that will help us a lot to win the game.”

AmaZulu will be no pushovers, having registered four wins in their last four matches across all competitions.

They also have the opportunity to climb into third place should they secure victory, provided Kaizer Chiefs fail to beat Stellenbosch FC in the other league fixture played this evening.

Meanwhile, Sundowns have won their last five league meetings against the KwaZulu-Natal outfit, scoring nine unanswered goals in the process.