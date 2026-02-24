Stellies eyeing ‘good result’ against Chiefs

"It's an away game, so it's going to be tough," said Hunt.

Ahead of tonight’s clash, Stellenbosch coach Gavin Hunt has emphasised the importance of getting a good result against Kaizer Chiefs.



Stellies are set to take on Amakhosi in a Betway Premiership clash at the FNB Stadium this evening (kick-off is at 7.30pm).



ALSO READ: Could Chiefs’ absent duo finally get a game against Stellies?



This will be the second meeting between these teams this month after Stellenbosch eliminated Chiefs from the Nedbank Cup on 4 February.

‘It’s going to be tough’

Hunt says their previous meeting against Amakhosi will have no impact on this match.



“The Nedbank Cup is out of the way now, so we have to concentrate on all of our league games. It’s very important for us to try to get a good result,” Hunt told Stellies media on Monday.



“It’s an away game, so it’s going to be tough, but we just have to concentrate on doing the best job that we can and get the best result that we can.

“The previous game didn’t have an impact at all. We’ve played four games since then, so it’s got no impact on Tuesday’s match and doesn’t come into my thought process at all.

“We’ve just got to look at what we’ve got in terms of the players available for this game, because we’re monitoring the fitness of one or two players, and we’ve got a few suspensions, and try to put out the best 11 that we can.

“But we’re going there with a positive mindset, there’s no two ways about that, because it’s vitally important that we get a good result tomorrow (today).”



ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Kwinika backs Amakhosi to pass Stellies test



After this clash, Stellies will host AmaZulu at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Friday, while Amakhosi will next face Orlando Pirates in a sold-out Soweto derby on Saturday.