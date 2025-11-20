Sundowns ready for Lupopo mind games in CAF opener

"We need to focus on our game, our ideas and move the ball faster because this is the most important thing," he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns insist they are braced for any mind games that may surface when they begin their CAF Champions League group stage campaign against Saint-Eloi Lupopo at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon.

Lupopo booked their place in the group phase after eliminating Orlando Pirates in a fiery two-legged tie in the last round of the competition.

ALSO READ: PSG’s Hakimi voted African player of the year

Sundowns midfielder Marcelo Allende says the Betway Premiership champions must remain focused on their own game.



“The focus is always on our game. We need to focus on our game, our ideas and move the ball faster because this is the most important thing,” he said.

“Everybody at the club knows from the players to the technical team how important this tournament is. Starting with the three points is the most important thing in our minds. We have been preparing well this week and ready to start in the way possible by getting three points.”

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso echoed Allende’s call for composure, urging his players to keep calm despite Lupopo’s reputation for having a combative approach.

The visitors will be without defender Dieumerci Mukoko Amale, who is currently serving a two-match suspension for violent conduct in the tie against Pirates.

“Marcelo knows that we try to make a big effort to make players understand that any emotion that is not proper to play a football match should be left in the locker room,” Cardoso said.

“Whatever happens inside the pitch will always be managed emotionally in the right way by the players. You remember when we played Esperance last year at home, there was a clash between the players and how aggressive I was to take them away from that mix-up.

“I always want the players to focus on their behaviour. We need to know where we are, what the plan is and what we should correct and how we can help at half-time and hope for players who can come in and give us something more. If our minds don’t stay focused on this, then we won’t make the right decisions so I don’t relate with those things.”

ALSO READ: Motaung Jnr expects tough Egyptian test for Chiefs

Sundowns are also awaiting updates on Denis Onyango’s injury after the veteran goalkeeper was forced off while representing Uganda in an international friendly against Morocco on Tuesday.