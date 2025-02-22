Sundowns stroll past 10-man TS Galaxy.

Rayners scores twice in Masandawana win.

Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal with teammates during the Betway Premiership match against TS Galaxy at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on the 22 February 2025 © Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns hammered 10-man TS Galaxy 4-1 in a Betway Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night. It was an action-filled game with four goals scored in the first half following a blistering start to the grudge match by the Brazilians.

Eager to make up for their loss to Galaxy 11 days ago, Sundowns raced to a 2-0 lead inside seven minutes through Peter Shalulile and Iqraam Rayners. Sphiwe Mahlangu scored what turned out to be a consolation goal for the Rockets in the 10th minute.

ALSO READ: Mosele’s perfect return gives Pirates a vital win over City

The visitors found themselves a man down after 26 minutes after Victor Letsoalo was red carded for a reckless tackle from behind on Bathusi Aubaas who was stretchered off due to injury with Teboho Mokoena replacing him.

The Tshwane giants made full use of their numerical advantage as Jayden Adams stretched their lead to 3-1 seven minutes before half time. Sundowns didn’t rest on the laurels in the second stanza even though they had a healthy lead in front of their home fans.

Rayners got his second goal of the match three minutes after the restart to make it 4-1 in what turned out to be a one-sided affair. The former Stellenbosch FC striker has now scored nine league goals for Sundowns to repay the faith shown in him by the defending champions following his high-profile move to Chloorkop earlier this season.

The win sees Sundowns maintain their 12-point lead at the top of the standings ahead of second-placed Orlando Pirates, who have three games in hand. Masandawana, who have taken another small step to an eighth successive league title, are on 48 points after 18 games.

Miguel Cardoso’s charges avenged their narrow 1-0 loss to Galaxy in a league encounter that was played at Mbombela Stadium nearly two weeks ago.

As much as Sundowns dominated the latter stages of the game, they were unable to add on to the scoreline, with Shalulile proving to be wasteful in front of goal.

ALSO READ: Chiefs and Pirates fined for spectator misbehaviour

Downs will be away to Sekhukhune United in their next match on Wednesday before their titanic clash at home to old rivals Kaizer Chiefs on March 1.