Mosele’s perfect return gives Pirates a vital win over City

The Pirates midfielder comes off the bench to score an 87th minute winner.

Goodman Mosele arrived amid a cacophony of boos from Orlando Pirates fans as he came on the field on Saturday to replace Makheleni Makhaula.

But those boos soon turned to cheers as Mosele grabbed an 87th minute victory for Pirates in a 2-1 Betway Premiership win over Cape Town City at Orlando Stadium.

Pirates bounce back

It was the 25 year-old’s first appearance for Pirates this season, and the perfect way to celebrate a return from about a year out injured.

Pirates fans were upset at Jose Riveiro’s decision to take Makhaula off in the 62nd minute, as opposed to Mosele’s arrival in Orlando.

But the move proved inspired, as did the arrival of Mohau Nkota at the same time.

Nkota’s cross set up Tshegofatso Mabasa with a 67th minute equaliser, after Haashim Domingo’s first half goal had put City in front.

Domingo’s strike had threatened to give City a league double over Pirates, and cause serious harm to the Buccaneers’ title ambitions. In the end, however, Pirates showed plenty of heart in securing a vital three points.

Pirates were at City’s throats from the start but just couldn’t find the back of the net.

Buccaneers pressure

Relebohile Mofokeng almost stole in after City gave the ball away early on but he couldn’t quite find a pass or get shot away.

Thalente Mbatha then shot straight at Darren Keet in the City goal before Deon Hotto put a free kick over the bar.

Keet had to be alert as City defender Idumba Fasika sliced a clearance towards his own goal, the away side’s keeper tipping the ball off the crossbar and out for a corner.

Mofokeng then went on a junking run inside the City area, but his cross-shot was saved by Keet at his near post.

Tshegofatso Nyama then gave the ball away to Hotto, whose found Patrick Maswanganyi, but he couldn’t hit the target.

This was all inside the first 20 minutes, but in the 21st minute, it was City who struck. Much like in the 1-0 win in Cape Town, Muhsin Ertugral’s team did look dangerous on the break in Orlando.

And when Keet sprung a fast attack with a throw out, Prins Tijueza played a brilliant one-two down the left and raced into the space in front of him. His low cross went all the way across the penalty area where Domingo was well-placed to finish past Sipho Chaine.

Pirates blow

Pirates were dealt a blow in the second half as Patrick Maswanganyi was forced off with what looked like a pulled thigh muscle.

His replacement Mohau Nkota, however, had a major hand in the Pirates equaliser. In the 67th minute, Nkota low cross from the left was steered into the net by Mabasa.

Pirates pushed and pushed and finally got the winner in the 87th minute.

A short corner saw Hotto swing in a cross and Nkosinathi Sibisi headed it down. Mosele’s first effort came back off the bar, but he somehow scrambled the ball into the net with his chest.