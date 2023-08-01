Surprise Moriri demoted to U-19 Sundowns team

By Katlego Modiba

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri has been demoted to the club’s U-19 development structures from the Diski Challenge team where he served as a head coach.



The club confirmed the move in a statement after Moriri’s team finished sixth in the reserve league that was won by SuperSport United last season.

“Mamelodi Sundowns announced that former player Surprise Moriri has been appointed as the new Head Coach of the Sundowns U/19 team,” read the statement.

“During the past season, Surprise Moriri was the Coach of Mamelodi Sundowns Diski Team which was 6th on the Diski log table.



“The Youth and Academy structures of Mamelodi Sundowns which includes 13 year old recruits is important and is part of the development and investment commitments for the future of Mamelodi Sundowns.”

Sundowns also said in their statement that they will make announcements on who will take over from Moriri but highly-rated coach, Sinethemba Badela will reportedly replace the Brazilians legend as part of the restructure.