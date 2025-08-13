Super-sub Ndlovu fires Chiefs past Polokwane City

Ndlovu comes off the bench to score a 79th minute winner for Amakhosi.

Just when it seemed Polokwane City would again deny Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium, Siphesihle Ndlovu popped up with a winner on Wednesday to maintain Amakhosi’s perfect start to the Betway Premiership season.

ALSO READ: Pirates ‘threw’ three points away against Gallants, says Ndluli

Chiefs had failed to score in their three previous league meetings with City at FNB Stadium. But with time ticking away, in the 79th minute, new signing Ndlovu slammed the ball past Brian Bwire to give Amakhosi a 1-0 win.

Fast Chiefs start

Chiefs have won successive Premiership matches for the first time since the first two games of last season. With six points out of six again to start this campaign, this time they must push on.

Chiefs made two changes from their opening win at Stellenbosch. Nkosingiphile Ngcobo dropped to the bench despite scoring against Stellies, while forward Naledi Hlongwane was not even in the squad.

Sibongiseni Mthethwa stepped into midfield, while Gaston Sirino got his first start of the campaign.

While Chiefs tried to pry a way through Phuti Mohafe’s well-organised City, it was the away team who tested Amakhosi goalkeeper Brandon Peterson in the early stages.

In the 5th minute a Chiefs error at the back allowed Bonginkosi Dlamini a chance, and his low shot was easily gathered by Peterson.

Peterson also pushed away Mokibelo Ramadu’s free kick and tipped over Mozambian midfielder Kambala’s long-range effort.

Chiefs finally tested Brian Bwire in the City goal in the 28th minute. The Kenyan ‘keeper did well to dive low to his left and keep Glody Lilepo’s effort out.

Lilepo came even closer to hitting the back of the net in the 39th minute. His header from Gaston Sirino’s corner cannoned back off the crossbar.

Chiefs brought on Ngcobo for the second half, but both sides battled to create chances in an increasingly tepid affair.

In the 59th minute, Lilepo again tested Bwire, who gathered his shot at the second attempt.

Super-subs

Pule Mmodi came off the bench, returning after serving a two match ban, while Ndlovu also came on, as did Reeve Frosler.

ALSO READ: ‘Take Mofokeng out of Pirates and they’ll struggle,’ – Sundowns’ Cardoso

And all three were involved in the Chiefs goal in the 79th minute. Mmodi’s long ball to the back post found Frosler, whose ball across the box was cleared right back to him.

The Chiefs right back teed up Ndlovu, who slammed his shot into the corner of the net.