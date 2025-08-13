Kaze delighted with impact subs after Chiefs victory

'We are happy that our players coming from the bench have made an impact,' Kaze told reporters.

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze praised his substitutes for their contributions in the 1-0 win over Polokwane City at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

Chiefs brought on Siphesihle Ndlovu, Pule Mmodi and Reeve Frosler in the latter stages of the game, with the scores tied at 0-0.

Chiefs’ Kaze – ‘Physically it was very tough’

And all three combined for the winning goal, scored by Ndlovu in just his second appearance for Amakhosi.

“This is our second game in three days, physically it was very tough for everyone and we are very happy to have the three points.”

This is the first time Chiefs have won back-to-back Premiership matches since the first two games of last season. Amakhosi also beat Stellenbosch 2-0 in Cape Town on Sunday.

It looked for a long time on Wednesday like Chiefs might be held at home by City without scoring for the third season in a row.

But they found the vital goal in the 79th minute.

“It was the game we were expecting,” said Romero.

“We were playing a physical team. They play with a low block … on transition, on the counter-attack, and (use) set pieces.

‘More tempo’

“In the first half we had control of the game but we made a lot of technical mistakes. This led to a bit of frustration. We took too much time to decide what we were going to do.

“Especially when you play a team with a low block, you need to accelerate a bit more in the final third, and be a bit more precise.

“We made one sub for the second half (Nkosingiphile Ngcobo came on for Mduduzi Shabalala) and we had more control of the game, and more tempo.”