Chiefs appoint Ntseki as head coach, Zwane demoted to assistant

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs have announced long-awaited coaching changes with Molefi Ntseki coming in as the head coach with immediate effect.

The club’s technical team’s restructuring has seen Ntseki take the helm of the senior team, with Arthur Zwane returning to the role of assistant coach alongside Dillon Sheppard.

Club chairman Kaizer Motaung, expressed his congratulations to Ntseki and acknowledged the weight of the responsibility he has taken on.

“We would like to congratulate coach Ntseki and thank him for accepting this huge responsibility,” said Motaung in a statement released on Wednesday afternoon.

“We know it’s not an easy task but we believe his experience and knowledge will help us improve and achieve our goals as Kaizer Chiefs.

“He has been here for two years, working well with coaches Arthur and Dillon in his role as head of technical, and will now work with them in a different capacity.”

Ntseki understands the responsibility

Ntseki is a former national team Bafana Bafana coach and has held coaching positions at various junior national teams.

He says he understands the responsibility he has guiding the country’s most supported club side who have gone eight years without any silverware.

“I fully accept this huge responsibility that the chairman, our Board of Directors and the club have bestowed on me with humility and respect.

“I thank them for their confidence and belief in me to become the captain of the ship. I look forward to working with everyone involved in the technical team to bring joy to our millions of Amakhosi supporters around the world.”

And in other developments, Chiefs has appointed former goalkeeper coach Rainer Dinkelacker as a strategic adviser in the goalkeeping department.

With his extensive experience and successful track record at Chiefs, Dinkelacker will work closely with the goalkeeper coaches and players, providing guidance and advice.