SuperSport defender Johannes eyeing Bafana spot

"It's always a magnificent achievement to be selected for the national team," says Johannes.

SuperSport United right-back Kegan Johannes’ desire to break into the Bafana Bafana set-up has been fuelled by the team’s recent performance at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).



South Africa won a bronze medal at the Afcon in the Ivory Coast for the first time in 24 years. The highly-rated defender has been one of Matsatsantsa a Pitori’s standout players this season, despite struggling with injuries.



The 22-year-old, who was part of Bafana’s Cosafa Cup team in 2022, is hoping to catch Hugo Broos’ attention.



“It’s always a magnificent achievement to be selected for the national team. It’s something that you take with pride in your heart,” he told Phakaaathi.



“It would be magnificent to be part of the team and be among the best in the country. It’s always a big factor for us as players to represent our country, it’s massive.



“I think what the current Bafana Bafana team is doing, they are giving hope to other players and kids that are younger than us, to have hopes of also achieving something by working hard.



“Everyone now has a dream of playing for Bafana to represent the country and fly the flag high.”



Johannes returned to action late last year after overcoming a lengthy ankle injury. He’s hoping to get back to his best for the second half of the season.



“Injuries are every player’s nightmare and unfortunately, I had a bit of a lengthy one. But I have to give credit to our medical department who handled it well,” he added.



“I just want to try and stay injury free for the second round and obviously keep myself available for selection and work hard.



“That is the best that I can do for the team and myself. As a player, you are your own worst critic but I have guys around me who have played the game for a while, they always encourage me.



“Our coach as well, he also has the expertise to advise you on what you are doing. Even if something is not going the way you want, he will give you advice. It’s great to have people like that around you. It’s up to you whether or not you take constructive criticism for your growth as a player.”