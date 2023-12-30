SuperSport eye another three points against Richards Bay

Hunt’s charges are on 29 points after 15 fixtures in the domestic campaign.

Following their convincing victory against Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United have now set their eyes on clinching three points against a struggling Richards Bay FC when the teams meet at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday.

SuperSport showed their determination to grind results, no matter the situation, as the club came back from 1-0 down to win 3-1 against the Buccaneers.

It was a victory that must have been very pleasing for coach Gavin Hunt, with Fortune Makaringe opening the scoring for Pirates, before youngster Shandre Campbell scored a brace and Bradley Grobler scored another for Matsatsantsa.

Facing Richards Bay, Hunt must be high on confidence that his charges will be able to pull out a victory, especially having done so well againstPirates, who had been enjoying a good run before coming up against the Pretoria outfit.

Matsatsantsa’s main motivation to win against the Natal Rich Boyz will be to keep second place on the league standings going into the New Year.

Hunt’s charges are on 29 points after 15 matches in the domestic campaign, with only five points separating them from leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, though Masandawana have only played 12 matches.

Tembo sacked

Richards Bay go into this match on the back of sacking former SuperSport mentor Kaitano Tembo as their head coach. Tembo got the boot on Christmas Day after they lost 1-0 to Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium.

The Natal Rich Boys are relegation candidates halfway through the season and a sense of panic in the club’s management saw them call upon Vusimuzi Vilakazi to their rescue them, promoting him from the role of senior coch.

Richards Bay have played 15 league games, but only recorded two wins. The last time the two sides met, SuperSport won the tie 2-0 thanks to goals by Terrence Dzvukamanja and Etiosa Ighodaro.