Ex-Bafana star Mokotjo’s future up in air at Sekhukhune

"It looks like Mokotjo will be leaving the club from what I can gather," a source close to the club told Mgosi squad.

Sekhukhune United risk losing the services of Kamohelo Mokotjo who has yet to renew his contract with the club.

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder is left with two months on his current deal with the Limpopo side.

It’s not yet clear if Babina Noko plan on holding on to the experienced midfielder that has made 25 DStv Premiership appearances this season.

“It looks like Mokotjo will be leaving the club from what I can gather,” a source close to the club told the Mgosi squad.

“He hasn’t extended his contract yet and I’m not sure why the club is stalling on offering him a new deal because he has done well for them. I’m sure there will be other clubs that will be looking at him.

“Last year, there was a chance of him going back to Europe but he stayed for one more season so I’m sure he won’t be clubless for long if Sekhukhune doesn’t offer him a new contract.”

Mokotjo spent more than a decade abroad playing mostly in the Dutch league while he also had stints in England and USA.

