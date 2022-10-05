Swallows re-appoint Nyatama ahead of Chiefs clash

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Swallows FC have decided to officially give Musa Nyatama the coaching reins ahead of their DStv Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday evening.

The Soweto rivals will do battle at Dobsonville Stadium at 7.30pm. The Dube Birds recently cut ties with Dylan Kerr following a string of indifferent results.

The 4-0 loss to fellow strugglers Golden Arrows in their last game proved to be the straw that broke the proverbial camel’s back.

While Kerr was conducting media interviews after the loss, Swallows chairman David Mogashoa phoned and summoned him to a special meeting.

He was later released from his duties. The Soweto side were expected to announce Ernst Middendorp as their new coach.

But they have decided to not rush the decision to appoint a new mentor and handed the reins to Nyatama once more.

Nyatama was in charge of the team early this season while Kerr struggled with obtaining a work permit. The team was not doing badly.

“We have decided we are not going to rush the process of looking for a head coach, so Musa Nyatama will be in charge,” Mogashoa told SABCSport earlier this week.

“He understands the players. If you recall, he sat in the dugout for the opening five matches while Dylan Kerr was waiting for his work permit.

“The players are familiar with him and we believe he is capable of helping us in this period,” added Mogashoa.

Chiefs will prove to be a tough test for Swallows as Arthur Zwane’s side are now looking like they are finally gelling.

They will meet Swallows fresh from promising displays against SuperSport United in the league and AmaZulu FC in the MTN8 semifinals over the weekend.

While Chiefs came out with a draw against AmaZulu on Sunday, the number of chances they created gave Zwane hope that they are finally on track to becoming a force.

With just eight points off the same number of games and in 14th place, Swallows are the more desperate for full points in Wednesday night’s encounter.

Amakhosi, however, are also not in a comfortable position in ninth, with 11 points from eight games so far.