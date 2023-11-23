On Thembinkosi Lorch: Pirates should hang their heads in shame

The Buccaneers are sending a depressing message to victims of GBV.

Orlando Pirates finally suspended Thembinkosi Lorch on Wednesday, not long after the Buccaneers attacker was given a three year suspended sentence for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Fundiswa Mathithibala.

From Pirates, however, this is too little, way too late, sending an appalling message in a country beset by a plague of violence against women.

For the record, Lorch was found guilty in June of the assault, but Pirates only suspended him now, after the sentencing was handed down. In June, Pirates instead issued a statement saying that following their own investigation, they had fined Lorch an sent him for anger management therapy.

At the time, this seemed like bizarre, evasive behaviour from a club that had previously taken a strong public stance in opposition to violence against women. Pirates said they did not have the “full details of the conviction or the sentencing date and have requested Mr Lorch to provide these details.”

But why not suspend him then, when he had already been found guilty? Lorch didn’t feature for Pirates at the start of the season, but this is because he was injured. When he did return, Lorch picked up a Man-of-the-Match cheque for R100 000 as Pirates beat Cape Town Spurs in the Carling Knockout last 16, and another R100 000 for the same award in the quarterfinal, even though Pirates were knocked out of the competition.

In neither game was Lorch really the best player on the pitch, but this award is voted for by the fans, making it more of a popularity contest than anything else. Clearly Lorch remains extremely popular with Buccaneers supporters, whether he assaulted his ex-girlfriend or not.

A willingness to overlook sporting stars’ behaviour because of their success on the field of play is certainly not exclusive to South Africa. However, it is surely a club’s responsibility to set an example when a player is found guilty of this kind of offence? And the fact remains that back in June, Pirates did not do this.

Now, Pirates have suspended Lorch from playing but only until December 12, pending their own internal investigation.

“The club … handles the administration of justice in a manner that avoids double jeopardy – where the player would be punished twice for the same offence,” read a part of Pirates’ latest statement.

Sorry, but what? Lorch was found guilty in June by a court of law. There is surely no double jeopardy here? Furthermore, Pirates say they are starting their own internal investigation, but in June they said that had already conducted an investigation. So where exactly are we?

Ntshumayelo’s ban

In 2016, Orlando Pirates immediately terminated midfielder Thandani Ntshumayelo’s contract, when he was haded a four-year ban from football, after testing positive for cocaine.

Failing a drug test is a serious offence, but there is not a world in which it should be regarded more seriously that assaulting a woman. But Pirates, even after a guilty verdict and sentencing, have not done the same with Lorch. Instead they could seem, to a cynical eye, to be trying to find a loophole to keep Lorch at the club. Why else just a short ban pending an internal investigation?

It isn’t good enough and it sends a depressing message in a country where violence against women needs to be taken far more seriously.