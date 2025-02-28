Chiefs legend not impressed by one of Amakhosi new signings

Chiefs brought in Thabo Cele, Makabi Jody Lilepo, and Tashreeq Morris during the January transfer window.

While they they have been credited for bringing stability and positive results to Kaizer Chiefs in recent matches, club legend Brian Baloyi is “still not convinced” by one of the new Amakhosi signings.

Chiefs brought in Thabo Cele, Jody Lilepo, and Tashreeq Morris during the January transfer window.



While Cele and Lilepo have made an immediate impact to the team, Morris is yet to register a goal or assist in his four appearances for Chiefs.

Baloyi is also not convinced that the former SuperSport United striker will solve the Chiefs scoring woes.

“I’m not sure about [Tashreeq] Morris, I’m still not convinced yet. Of all the [January] signings, Morris is the downfall,” Baloyi told FARPost.

“I haven’t seen enough that I can say he’s a good signing for Chiefs. But hopefully, he can turn around the corner and start scoring; at least he’s getting game time.

“So far, other new players have been adjusting well to the team. Cele is playing well in the midfield, showing signs that he’s a good signing for Chiefs.



“Lilepo, as well. In the attack, he brought something to the team. He’s scoring goals and creating opportunities for the team,” added the former Chiefs goalkeeper.