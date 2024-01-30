Three Morocco players Bafana will have to be wary of

Bafana and the Atlas Lions meet in the last 16 of the competition at the San Pedro Stadium on Tuesday.

Morocco and PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi is one of the key players in the Atlast Lions squad. Picture: Photo by MB Media/Getty Image

Bafana Bafana’s quest for glory at the Caf Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) will be tested when they take on one of the top nations Morocco.

ALSO READ: How Lorch had to plead with Khoza to let him leave Pirates for Sundowns

Bafana and the Atlas Lions meet in the last 16 of the competition at the Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro on Tuesday.

The Moroccans head into this match as favourites to win the tie, while Bafana will be looking to cause an upset against the star-studded North African nation.

Bafana will have to be on top of their game if they want to stand any chance of beating the Moroccans, despite the Atlas Lions heading into the match with one of their key players Hakim Ziyech doubtful to play, after suffering an ankle injury in the previous match against Zambia. Another attacker Sofiane Boufal, is definitely out injured.

Even though they might not have Ziyech available for the match, there are plenty of players in the squad who are capable of doing the job and Bafana that need to be wary of.

Below, we look at three key players in the Morocco side who might pose a danger for Bafana.

Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi. Pic: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix



Hakimi is considered as one of the best players in the world. The 25 year-old PSG player is a skillful player despite being a defender, and contributes a lot to the team’s attack down the right flank as he is also able to provide assists.

Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat. Pic: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix



Amrabat is a workaholic, who has an eye for a pass and tends to put in a very good shift in midfield to prevent opponents from getting to his defence. It will be an interesting battle between Bafana’s Sphephelo Sithole and Amrabat in midfield.

ALSO READ: Sacked Swallows players still training with the Birds!

Azzedine Ounahi

Azzedine Ounahi. Pic: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Playing his football in France for Marseille, Ounahi is one of the more gifted players in the Morocco team, who gives his all for the team. The 23 year-old has a knack for goals, and he is also able to provide assists for his teammates.