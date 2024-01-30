Three things to look out for when Bafana Bafana take on Morocco

Can Bafana pull off a shock win in San Pedro?

Bafana Bafana have a chance to put their name up in lights on Tuesday evening if they can shock World Cup semifinalists Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 at the Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro, Ivory Coast.

It looks a tough task for Hugo Broos’ men to take down the number one side on the continent, but this has been an AFCON of surprises, with giants like Ghana, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria and Senegal already fallen by the wayside.

Here, Phakaaathi looks at three things that could make or break South Africa’s chances against the might of the Atlas Lions.

Can Bafana stop the conductor Amrabat?

Sofyan Amrabat. Pic: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Sofyane Amrabat hasn’t had the best of times since joining Manchester United last September, but for Morocco he remains very much the man who leads the orchestra. Blessed with a wonderful range of passing, Bafana could find themselves in big trouble if they leave the 27 year-old with too much space to dictate the pace of the game. If they stifle Amrabat, however, they could disturb the rhythm of the Atlas Lions, allowing Teboho Mokoena more time to work his own magic.

Is it Makgopa’s time to make his mark?

Evidence Makgopa. Pic: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

It was an Orlando Pirates player who strode to the fore in Cairo, when Thembinkosi Lorch burst through to net the winner and stun hosts Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 in 2019, the last time Bafana played in the competition. Evidence Makgopa has been Hugo Broos chosen man to lead the line in the Ivory Coast up to now, and he has battled gamely, winning a penalty against Mali and providing an assist in the win over Namibia. Makgopa could do with a goal to mark his time at the AFCON too, however, and where better for it to come than in helping Bafana tame the Atlas Lions.

Bafana’s Sundowns stars need to step up a level

Themba Zwane. Pic: Mehrez Toujani/BackpagePix

Much has been made of how Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana side is dominated by Mamelodi Sundowns, with eight of their players starting the last two matches of the group stages (a mere seven started the opening match against Mali). Masandawana’s Caf Champions League experience has certainly helped Bafana and they should have plenty of knowledge of Moroccan football, given their seemingly endless battles with Wydad Casablanca. Then again, unlike Sundowns and Bafana’s inter-mingling, there is just one Wydad player – defender Yahia Attiyat Allah in a Morocco squad otherwise made up of overseas-based talent. This is a huge step up in class and Bafana’s Sundowns core must be up to the challenge.