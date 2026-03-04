PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » PSL

Title-chasing Pirates targeting maximum points against City

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

4 March 2026

01:34 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

"There's nothing less than three points that's expected from us," Ncikazi said.

Pirates target maximum points against City to retain top spot

Mandla Ncikazi, assistant coach of Orlando Pirates says they are gunning for three points against Polokwane City. Photo: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has emphasised the need for maximum points in their game against Polokwane City to keep pace with Mamelodi Sundowns in the tight title race.

The Buccaneers will face Rise and Shine in what is expected to be a thrilling Betway Premiership clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight (kick-off is at 7.30pm).

ALSO READ: Cardoso, Mofokeng and Lilepo scoop PSL monthly honours

Pirates are currently tied on 41 points with Sundowns, but they lead the standings because of their superior goal difference. City are in position seven with 28 points after 18 games.

With the Brazilians also in action tonight against Golden Arrows, Ncikazi has emphasised the need to get maximum points against Rise and Shine this evening.

“There’s nothing less than three points that’s expected from us,” Ncikazi told Pirates media.

“Tough opponents, very physical, hard running and very good on set plays. Hence the leading goal scorer in the team is a centre back but we are going there to battle for points. Nothing less will be good for us.”

Pirates will have to do without the services of utility player Kamogelo Sebelebele, who is ruled out through suspension after picking up his fourth yellow card of the season during the Soweto derby win against Kaizer Chiefs last Saturday.

ALSO READ: Ouaddou lauds Pirates’ speedy winger Moremi

The hosts will also be missing a key midfielder Ndamulelo Maphangule, who is suspended for one match after he was cautioned in the Polokwane Derby victory against Magesi FC last weekend. 

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Mandla Ncikazi Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Polokwane City F.C.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Here is when Shingwedzi camp in the Kruger National Park will reopen
News Cope founder Mosiuoa Lekota has died
Opinion Somber moods and missed flights: A South African’s crazy week in Europe amid the Middle East war
News Ipid’s Phala Phala report no longer secret … but there’s a catch
News Gautrain to be handed over to Gauteng government, new operator to be announced

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News