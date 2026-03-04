Title-chasing Pirates targeting maximum points against City

"There's nothing less than three points that's expected from us," Ncikazi said.

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has emphasised the need for maximum points in their game against Polokwane City to keep pace with Mamelodi Sundowns in the tight title race.

The Buccaneers will face Rise and Shine in what is expected to be a thrilling Betway Premiership clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight (kick-off is at 7.30pm).



ALSO READ: Cardoso, Mofokeng and Lilepo scoop PSL monthly honours

Pirates are currently tied on 41 points with Sundowns, but they lead the standings because of their superior goal difference. City are in position seven with 28 points after 18 games.

With the Brazilians also in action tonight against Golden Arrows, Ncikazi has emphasised the need to get maximum points against Rise and Shine this evening.

“There’s nothing less than three points that’s expected from us,” Ncikazi told Pirates media.

“Tough opponents, very physical, hard running and very good on set plays. Hence the leading goal scorer in the team is a centre back but we are going there to battle for points. Nothing less will be good for us.”

Pirates will have to do without the services of utility player Kamogelo Sebelebele, who is ruled out through suspension after picking up his fourth yellow card of the season during the Soweto derby win against Kaizer Chiefs last Saturday.



ALSO READ: Ouaddou lauds Pirates’ speedy winger Moremi

The hosts will also be missing a key midfielder Ndamulelo Maphangule, who is suspended for one match after he was cautioned in the Polokwane Derby victory against Magesi FC last weekend.