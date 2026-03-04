Cardoso, Mofokeng and Lilepo scoop PSL monthly honours

Kaizer Chiefs forward Glody Lilepo was also recognised, with his strike against Marumo Gallants.

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso and Orlando Pirates forward Relebohile Mofokeng emerged as the big winners in the Betway Premiership monthly awards for January and February.

For Cardoso, it marked his first monthly accolade of the campaign after the opening three awards went to Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler, while his Pirates counterpart Abdeslam Ouaddou claimed the last two awards.

Despite juggling domestic duties with CAF Champions League commitments, Cardoso steered the Brazilians to four consecutive league victories over Orbit College FC, Sekhukhune United, Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu FC, underlining Sundowns’ dominance during the period under review.



Cardoso edged out Ouaddou and Stellenbosch FC head coach Gavin Hunt for the coaching accolade

Mofokeng, meanwhile, lit up the top division with three goals and three assists across six appearances to secure his first Player of the Month award.



Mofokeng becomes the third player to pick up the monthly award, following two wins earlier in the season by former TS Galaxy midfielder Puso Dithejane, who has since completed a move to MLS outfit Chicago Fire FC.

Siyanda Ndlovu of Lamontville Golden Arrows was honoured for the September and October cycle.

Chiefs’ Lilepo bags Goal of the Month gong

Kaizer Chiefs forward Glody Lilepo was also recognised, with his strike against Marumo Gallants at Dr Molemela Stadium in January earning Goal of the Month honours.



The winners were selected by a panel of journalists and broadcasters.

