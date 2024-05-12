Tovey – you cannot have other clubs dominating Kaizer Chiefs

'It is ridiculous,' Tovey told City Press.

Neil Tovey is dismayed at the current plight of his former club Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana central defender Neil Tovey has expressed his dismay at the current struggles at Amakhosi.

Chiefs play AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday, and go into the game having fallen out of the top eight in the DStv Premiership.

Polokwane City’s goalless draw with Sekhukhune on Saturday means Amakhosi are now ninth in the table, a position from which they would not qualify for this season’s MTN8 .

Chiefs are going to finish a ninth season in a row without any Premier Soccer League silverware, a dismal record for the most popular side in the country.

If Cavin Johnson’s side lose to Pablo Franco Martin’s Usuthu on Sunday, then AmaZulu will also jump above them in the table. In face, Chiefs could finish the day as far down as 11th in the table, if they lose and Chippa United or Golden Arrows win their match at the Mpumalanga Stadium.

Only three points will guarantee that Chiefs will end the weekend back in the top eight.

“You cannot have other clubs dominating Chiefs like they are now; it is ridiculous,” Tovey told City Press.

Still cause for optimism

The former Amakhosi captain remains convinced Chiefs can become a successful football club once more.

“It will not be like instant coffee, but of course the situation can be turned around with the right players in the right positions on the field, and the right people in management. And I am not for one second saying Chiefs don’t have the right people in management,” Tovey added.



“What I am saying is you must have people who will assist in areas where Chiefs are lacking. Areas like confidence, motivation and the mental fortitude needed to play for this enormous club.”