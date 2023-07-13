Otladisa opens up about Orlando Pirates move

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Newly signed Orlando Pirates winger Katlego Otladisa has described the team’s stay in Spain as overwhelming, saying he feels welcomed at the club.

Otladisa is one of the four new signings at Pirates, with the club acquiring his services from Marumo Gallants, who have been relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship this past season.

The winger is currently with the Buccaneers in a pre-season camp in Spain.



“The stay is overwhelming, first of all having to gel with the team. I’ve been warmly welcomed by the team and I’m looking forward to the next few days and I’m excited,” the Bucs winger told the club’s media.

The 26-years old Otladisa was one of the key players at Gallants, making 43 appearances in competitions for the Limpopo based club last campaign.

Otladisa’s switch to the Buccaneers is a big move for the winger, who broke his teeth in the professional ranks at Platinum Stars.

That was before he signed for Mamelodi Sundowns but he ended up spending most of his time on loan.

He was loaned out back to Platinum Stars in 2018, then went to Cape Umoya, Ajax Cape Town (now Cape Town Spurs).

His contract with Sundowns ended in 2020 and then went on to play for Orbit College, a former team of current teammate Monnapule Saleng.

That was until Gallants came knocking the following year, and revived his career with some excellent performances for Bahlabane Ba Ntwa.



Otladisa and the rest of the Pirates squad arrived in Spain last Sunday, as coach Jose Riveiro and his technical team look to continue sharpening the players for the new season.

The Sea Robbers have line-up three friendly matches for their pre-season camp.

Firstly, they will take on Maccabi Tel Aviv on Wednesday, followed by another match against Independiente, and lastly, they will take on UD Las Palmas to end their tour of Spain.