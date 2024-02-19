Troubled Swallows announce Komphela exit

'Coach Steve has expressed gratitude to the club and has wished us well,' read a Swallows statement.

DStv Premiership side Moroka Swallows FC have confirmed the departure of head coach Steve Komphela from the club.

Swallows and Komphela part ways after the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs mentor spent only a few months with the club.

“Moroka Swallows and coach Steve Komphela have agreed to a mutual separation. This comes after several discussions between both parties, where it was ultimately agreed that it would be in the best of both the club and coach Steve to separate at this stage,” read a Swallows statement on Monday.

“There remains a mutual respect between both parties and the decision to separate is one both parties have welcomed.

“The club wishes coach Steve all the best in his future endeavours, and we are grateful for the contributions he has made to the club. Coach Steve has expressed gratitude to the club and has wished us well.”

Komphela’s exit at the club comes just after the resumption of the campaign following the Africa Cup of Nations, with the coach having previously revealed in the media that he was not part of the team’s training sessions.

Swallows were docked six points by the Premier Soccer League and fined after they failed to show up for DStv Premiership matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows at the end of last year.

This was after Swallows players went on strike over unpaid salaries. Swallows subsequently sacked 22 players after an internal disciplinary hearing.

With complete chaos enveloping Swallows, it soon became clear Komphela was unlikely to stay at the club.

Swallows are currently under the guidance of former player Musa Nyatama, who was on the bench for the team in their first game of the year against Polokwane City this last weekend.

The Birds went on to lose the match 1-0 against Rise and Shine at home.

The Soweto-based side didn’t reveal whether they will be looking for a new coach.