Truter proud of Sekhukhune’s achievements this season

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter is happy with what Babina Noko achieved this past season.

Sekhukhune reached the final of the Nedbank Cup, thereby securing their spot in next season’s Caf Confederation Cup. Babina Noko also finished the season in seventh place in the DStv Premiership standings and qualified for the MTN8.

Truter is happy with what his team has achieved. But, he believes they couldn’t have done better. “

“I think it’s a good reflection of the team’s performance this season. In terms of our achievements as well. I think we had a very good season, but as a coach and the technical team we felt that here and there we could have achieved more. Looking at our small objectives, goals conceded, goals scored and position stats. But that leaves us with some work to do next season,” said the Babina Noko coach.

“All in all, Top8 achievement, qualifying for Caf Confederation Cup, from 15th to eighth position. I think it’s a very good reflection of the squad, playing personnel and the technical team as well. At the same time, the management, the media team, and all the role players behind the scene. I also want to thank them for a good season.”

Truter added that his players’ good attitude and mentality helped them to achieve their goals.

“The main contributing factors and elements towards this season were the players. Absolutely good attitude and mentality. Then of course outside the team, there is a team that takes care of the team’s needs. And logistically, we have to give credit to our managers and owners as well. They make sure that everything goes smoothly. As players and technical team we just worry about the performance.”