Promotion race now a two-horse race as Maritzburg cruise past Casric

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Maritzburg United junoed straight to the top of the promotion playoffs mini league when they beat Casric Stars 2-0 at Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday night.



They overtook Cape Town Spurs who had taken the lead in the three-team mini log standings last weekend with a 1-0 win at Casric. And technically, now the battle for the remaining DStv Premiership spot is between Maritzburg and Spurs.

Casric’s chances have diminished incredibly with two losses. But they could still get to the proverbial promised land if they win their last two games by big margins and Spurs and Maritzburg draw against each other both at home and away.

The KwaMhlanga side will play Spurs away in Cape Town and Maritzburg at home at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium.

It was almost clear from the onset that Maritzburg United would overpower their first division opponent. But Casric Stars have upset Maritzburg in the opening minutes of the game.

They had a half chance when an ill executed back pass offered a chance for a Stars striker to pounce.

Mpho Khabane however could not get his looped attempt right, and ballooned the ball over. And Maritzburg escaped unscathed. From then Maritzburg regrouped and started threatening.

And after a few half attempts, they broke the deadlock in the 26th minute. Rowan Human struck from just outside the Stars box, curling the ball beautifully around Kgomotso Baloyi who manned the goals for the visitors.

But, as is bafflingly typical in football games, the goal jolted Stars into contention. They started stringing together some decent passes and looked more potent going forward.

But as they pressed more, they were exposed at the back and Human completed his brace in the 40th minute for the home side to go into the break with a comfortable lead.

With Maritzburg sitting back and looking to hit on the counter attack, Casric began to look dangerous again going forward although they seemed to run out of ideas in the final third.

Maritzburg brought in Kwame Peprah up front for Friday Samu and he provided something different with his brilliant hold up play.

Casric however had the first big chance of the half in the 66th minute, but Renaldo Leaner managed to punch the effort away.