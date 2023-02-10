Ramovic explains why ‘fantastic’ Vilakazi left Galaxy

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Having described Sibusiso Vilakazi as a fantastic player, TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic went on to give the reasons they let the former Mamelodi Sundowns star go.

Vilakazi left Galaxy last month just six months after joining them from Sundowns where his contract had ended and was not renewed.

Galaxy released a short statement to confirm that they had reached a mutual agreement with Villa, as Vilakazi is popularly known.

But Ramovic was asked to clarify the Vilakazi matter further during the media conference ahead of the Nedbank Cup fixtures this week.

“(He is a) Fantastic player, (has a) fantastic name and (has had) a great career,” said Ramovic.

“And as a coach I don’t care about age. I don’t care about the names, I just look at the face that I see in the field.

“If we have players on the field who give 100% everyday at training, and put in a lot of effort, then those players will play.

“The players who don’t look better everyday will of course have a difficult time.”

Players’ lifestyle is also considered

The mentor, who holds dual citizenship in Germany and Serbia, said he selects his team on merit and considers a lot of factors.

“It’s better to play with players who put a lot of effort in. Players with the right attitude and a great lifestyle.

“I was a player myself once, l know if l don’t train well, l won’t play well, that’s my experience.

“Every coach tries to pick out the best eleven because we all want to win games.

“I will really not be smart enough if I just put a player in the field that didn’t show me the whole week that he would want to play.

“How big is the chance if you don’t train well that suddenly you’ll play well? I think it’s a small chance,” said Ramovic.

Galaxy will, meanwhile, begin their Nedbank Cup campaign against second division side Amavaravara on Sunday.

Having won the cup while they were campaigning in the lower divisions themselves, Galaxy will not need a reminder about how dangerous the teams from those divisions can be.

Dondol Stars, who play in the Gauteng ABC Motsepe League, have already caused the first upset knocking out SuperSport United.