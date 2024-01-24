Tunisia’s three key players ahead of crunch Bafana AFCON clash

While Bafana are on three points after two games, Tunisia have only collected one point.

Tunisia midfielder Anis Ben Slimane is one of the key players for the North Africans. Picture: MB Media/Getty Images

Bafana Bafana’s battle with Tunisia in their last Group E game of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is expected to be exhilarating, with the two teams desperate to seal qualification for the knockout stages of the tournament in the Ivory Coast.

While Bafana are on three points after two games, the Tunisians have only collected one point, making this an absolute must-win for the Carthage Eagles.

There is no doubt the North Africans will come out all-guns-blazing in this encounter to try and force their way into the next round.

To do that, they will have to be on top of their game and hope some of their key players rise to the occasion against Bafana.

Below, we look at three key players in the Tunisia team that could cause Bafana problems in Korhogo.

Youssef Msakni

Youssef Msakni. Pic: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The 33-year-old skipper has been entrusted to lead the team to victory at the AFCON, but things have not been going well so far. Msakni is one of the most experienced players on the team made his 100th appearance for Tunisia in the 1-0 defeat to Namibia in the opening match of this AFCON.

Ellyes Skhiri

Ellyes Skhiri. Pic: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The midfielder plays his club football in the Bundesliga for Eintracht Frankfurt after switching from FC Cologne just before the start of this season. His strength is in defence and he will be in battle with the likes of Teboho Mokoena in midfield. Skhiri was born in France but his father is Tunisian and he made his national team debut in 2018, ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

Anis Ben Slimane

Anis Ben Slimane. Pic: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Slimane is another player in the Tunisian squad who was born outside the country – in Denmark. The midfielder is on the books of Sheffield United in the UK having joined the club last year. He can play as either an attacking midfielder or a defensive midfielder.