Pirates goalkeeper Chaine’s message to his late mother

'Ma, You’ve fought the good fight, You’ve finished the race, you’ve kept the Faith,' wrote the keeper.

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine wrote a heartwarming message to his late mother, whom he lost earlier this month.

The Pirates goalkeeper lost his mother two days before the club’s Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs on March 11.

However, the shot-stopper went on to keep goal for the Buccaneers on derby day, as Chaine helped Pirates to win the DStv Premiership clash 3-2 at FNB Stadium to a record a league double against their arch-rivals.

The goalkeeper was then given compassionate leave for their game against Hungry Lions in the Nedbank Cup, with the Sea Robbers winning that match 4-0, with Melusi Buthelezi in for Jose Riveiro’s charges.

In his messge to his departed mother, Chaine thanked her for raising him and he says he will look up to God as he now goes on with life without her presence.

“’A Thousand words won’t bring you back, I know because I’ve tried. And neither would a million tears, I know because I’ve cried’…I finally understand this quote,” Chaine wrote on his Instagram account.

Ma, You’ve fought the good fight, You’ve finished the race, you’ve kept the Faith. Finally there is laid up for you the crown of Righteousness. I thank God for your life. You’ve taught me JESUS and that is the Greatest gift. I will Hold on to Him to guide me as I navigate this new world without you, as I run my race to fulfil my purpose.”

‘Outpouring of love’

The Bucs number one keeper also took some time to thank everyone for the support he has received since the news broke out.

“I’d like to thank my Family, Friends, Orlando Pirates Football Club and supporters for the massive outpouring of love during this period,” he added.

“Every message, every phone call and every post did not go unnoticed.”

Chaine is expected to be available for the Buccaneers after the international break when they take on Sekhukhune United on March 30.