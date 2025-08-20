US club submit multi-million rand offer for Pirates’ Mofokeng – report

Prior to the start of the season, Mofokeng was linked with Saudi Arabia outfit Al-Ettifaq.

Orlando Pirates have reportedly received an enticing offer for Relebohile Mofokeng’s signature



According to US journalist Tom Bogert, Major League Soccer (MLS) side Minnesota United have submitted a $2 million (just over R35 million) offer for the Bafana Bafana attacker.



ALSO READ: From Brighton to Vietnam: Is Percy Tau still worth a place in Bafana?



“Minnesota United submit bid north of $2m for South Africa int’l winger Relebohile Mofokeng to Orlando Pirates. Talks ongoing. Mofokeng, 20, big talent breaking through for club and country. Would be U-22 initiative. MNUFC long-time admirers of Mofokeng,” wrote Bogert.



If Pirates accept the deal, Mofokeng will join Bafana Bafana winger Bongokuhle Hlongwane at Minnesota. Hlongwane has been a regular starter for the club , having joined them in 2020 from Maritzburg United [now known as Durban City after changing the name].



Mofokeng enjoyed one of his best seasons in Pirates colours last season and was nominated for both the Footballer and Player’s Player of the Season at the Premier Soccer League Awards. The 20-year-old lost out to Lucas Ribeiro of Mamelodi Sundowns on both these awards.



ALSO READ: Chiefs coach explains absent trio



He did not walked away empty handed as he won the MTN8 Last Man Standing award and the Betway Premiership Young Player of the Season.



Prior to the start of the season, Mofokeng was linked with Saudi Arabia outfit Al-Ettifaq, who reportedly tabled an offer of around R31 million, which was reportedly rejected by Pirates.