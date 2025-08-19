From Brighton to Vietnam: Is Percy Tau still worth a place in Bafana?

It’s hard to see how a stint in Vietnam will elevate the former Brighton & Hove Albion striker’s game.

Is it time for Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos to finally close the Percy Tau chapter in the national team setup? That’s the burning question may football fans are asking after the forward secured a move to little-known Vietnamese V.League 1 champions, Xanh Nam Dinh FC.

Why Vietnam, Percy Tau?

Truth be told, Vietnam is not recognised as a football powerhouse. It is far better known as a tourist haven than a football destination. So why would Tau make such a move with the Africa Cup of Nations around the corner and the potential of playing at next year’s Fifa World Cup in the United States?

He was a key figure in Broos’ Bafana squad that claimed a bronze medal at the last AFCON. This transfer, in my view, places his spot in the Bafana squad in jeopardy. At 31, he still has plenty to offer in a stronger league, where his match sharpness would have been of greater benefit to Bafana in what promises to be a crucial year ahead.

It’s hard to see how a stint in Vietnam will elevate the former Brighton & Hove Albion striker’s game, and this feels like a step backwards. A move back home or to a more competitive league in the Gulf would have made far more sense. Instead, this decision to play in Vietnam gives the impression of a player winding down the twilight of what has been a remarkable career.

Nothing to excite Broos

Xanh Nam Dinh will feature in the AFC Champions League Two, the Asian Confederation’s second-tier competition, but this will do nothing to excite Broos. Bafana currently top Group C in their World Cup qualifiers with four wins from six matches and will also feature at AFCON in Morocco later this year.

Players such as Relebohile Mofokeng, Elias Mokwena, and Oswin Appollis should now be central to Broos’ plans. Bongokuhle Hlongwane, who continues to perform consistently in Major League Soccer with Minnesota United, is already operating at a far higher level than Tau’s new club.

If Hlongwane can’t earn a call-up despite excelling in a stronger league, then Tau should not be anywhere near the squad. He has served the Rainbow Nation well, but the time has come for him to pass the baton to the next generation of Bafana stars.