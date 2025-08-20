Sebelebele scorcher earns Pirates first league win of the season

Bucs moved up to 12th position while winless Stellies dropped to 14th place in the table.

Orlando Pirates got their season up and running with a narrow 1-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.



Prior to this match, the Buccaneers had lost both their opening two matches and their maiden win of the 2025/26 season moved them up to 12th position while winless Stellies dropped to 14th in the table.



ALSO READ: US club submit multi-million rand offer for Pirates’ Mofokeng – report



Kamogelo Sebelebele’s scorcher in the first half proved to be the difference between the sides.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou made just one change to the team that started their previous game against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semi-final first leg at the same venue last weekend. Patrick Maswanganyi made way for Oswin Appollis.



His counterpart Steve Barker made four changes to the team that won 2-0 against Sekhukhune United in the other semi-final last weekend.



As expected, the home side dominated possession and were unlucky not to take the lead in as early as the fourth minute when Appollis hit the upright with Sage Stephens well-beaten.



It didn’t take long though for the Buccaneers to find the opening and it was a beauty from Sebelebele who beat Stephens with a stunning long-range goal in the 16th minute. It was his second consecutive goal for Pirates after netting the equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Sundowns.



Sihle Nduli, who was facing his former team for the first time, came close to doubling the lead for Pirates in the 23rd minute, but Stephens did well to parry his goal-bound shot over the crossbar for a corner kick.



The Buccaneers continued to pile on the pressure on Stellies as they looked for their second goal and they almost grabbed it in the 42nd minute through Thalente Mbatha, but Stephens was well-positioned to make a save.



Pirates led 1-0 at the break.



Deon Hotto wasted a glorious chance to double the hosts’ lead in the 57th minute when he found himself in a one-on-one situation with Stephens after he was set up by Lebone Seema, but he shot went way wide of goal.



Stellies best chance of the match fell to substitute Phuti Lekoloane in the 73rd minute when he managed to outmuscle Seema before unleashing a powerful shot towards goal, but Sipho Chaine pulled off a good save to make sure that Pirates get their first league win of the season.