Velebayi strikes at last to send Chiefs into CKO semifinals

Velebayi's first goal for Chiefs gives them a 2-1 win over Siwelele/

Asanele Velebayi finally broke his Kaizer Chiefs duck, netting the winner as Amakhosi beat Siwelele FC 2-1 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday to reach the Carling Black Label Knockout semifinals.

Chiefs’ Velebayi finally on the scoresheet

Velebayi’s strike in the 84th minute was his first since joining the club in 2025, the former Cape Town Spurs man making the most of his chance after coming off the bench in the 75th minute to replace Mduduzi Shabalala.

Godfey Motsoetsa’s Siwelele had threatened a shock after grabbing an early lead through Siyabonga Ndebele. But Chiefs scored from the second penalty they were given in the first half, and then Velebayi struck to send them into the last four.

It was Siwelele who started the game far brighter in Polokwane. Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen produced a brilliant stop in the 11th minute to deny Vincent Pule.

Ndebele rises

But a minute later there was nothing Petersen could do as Siyabonga Ndebele rose highest from a corner to plant a superb header into the corner of the net.

In the 37th minute Chiefs were given a chance to equalise as Mfundo Vilakazi was brought down inside the penalty area by Pule. Shabalala stepped up to take the spot kick but skied his effort over the bar.

Manelisi Mazibuko sent a shot screaming just wide on the stroke of half time, but before the whistle had blown for the break, Chiefs had another penalty.

It was Shabalala who drew the foul, with Ndebele this time turning from hero to villain, and bringing the Chiefs midfielder down.

This time Wandile Duba took the penalty, and hammered his effort down the middle, with Jody February diving to his left.

Chiefs wing back Dillon Solomons charged forward early in the second half and shot from the edge of the box, but his effort went past the post.



Siwelele wanted a penalty as Sphesihle Jeze went down in the box in the 74th minute under Sibongiseni Mthethwa’s tackle, but it looked like a shoulder-to-shoulder tackle and nothing was given.

Benjamin slip up lets in Velebayi

And it was Velebayi who struck for Chiefs in the 84th minute.

A terrible pass from Siwelele substitute Sabre Benjamin let in Flavio Da Silva, who had also come off the bench, and he fed Velebayi, who slotted past February.