Vilakazi hails Nuno Santos’ impact at Sundowns

'The likes of Santos and how he plays, he just adds a bit of magic for me. He's a maverick and brings something that is different,' Vilakazi said.

New Mamelodi Sundowns recruit Nuno Santos has earned high praise from club legend Sibusiso Vilakazi following a string of impressive performances since his arrival in South Africa. The Portuguese midfielder, who joined from Primeira Liga side Vitória de Guimarães, has wasted no time in making an impression at Chloorkop.

In just three appearances for the Brazilians, Santos has already recorded an assist and has received rave reviews for his creativity. His early impact was underlined when he was named Man of the Match in Sundowns’ emphatic 4–1 Betway Premiership victory over Richards Bay. Speaking on the club’s Pitchside Podcast, Vilakazi expressed his admiration for the 26-year-old’s intelligence on the ball.

ALSO READ: Zidane confirms ambition to coach France

“You still have certain players that are very new to the team and they still need to click. As unique as they are, they still need to find ways to click in a moving team,” Vilakazi said.

“The likes of Santos and how he plays, he just adds a bit of magic for me. He’s a maverick and brings something that is different because they (team) have combinations but he has an eye for a pass.

“It’s something you (Teko Modise) had as well. When you had the ball, we knew that we had to make a run because you’d find us and it’s something that was missing (in the current team) and he has that.”

The Tshwane giants currently lead the premiership standings after ten matches, though second-placed Sekhukhune United have a game in hand. Vilakazi believes the champions are still finding their rhythm and that Santos’s integration could take the team to another level despite a relatively slow start to the campaign

“He (Santos) has that vision because everything was just about combinations. The pass he curled around (assist to Tashreeq Matthews) that’s the type of vision that you need,” Vilakazi added.

“Those kinds of players are mavericks and ace cards that you need to have. I’m starting to enjoy and to say from the scouting side, you’ve got someone that can be a good addition to the team. With so much that’s happening and you will remember that it has been a struggle but the team has been winning games.

ALSO READ: Kudus scores as Ghana qualify for 2026 World Cup

“Yes, there will be those hiccups but already being at the top doesn’t mean that you’re fully functioning because Santos has just come into the team. So, imagine when he starts to find his true self because we’ve seen glimpses of him and I know that he still has other capabilities.”