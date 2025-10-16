Mashego cites Pitso’s ‘short blanket story’ amid Cardoso pressure

"So I think Sundowns fans are used to a team that won convincingly, outplayed teams," Mashego said.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Katlego Mashego has weighed in on the pressure that the fans have placed on head coach Miguel Cardoso so early into the 2025/26 season.



Masandawana have expressed frustration over the team’s inconsistent start to the new campaign, having already been eliminated from both the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout.

The Brazilians are back in action following the FIFA break and they face a tricky away fixture against Nigeria’s Remo Stars in the CAF Champions League on Sunday. The two sides meet in the second preliminary round, with the overall winner progressing to the group stages of Africa’s premier club competition.

Sundowns’ previous campaign ended in disappointment after a defeat to Pyramids FC in last season’s final. Despite leading the Betway Premiership table after 10 matches, some sections of the fan base remain unconvinced by the team’s performances.

“Coach Pitso (Mosimane) used to say that it’s a short blanket story. When you cover the face, the feet get cold and when you cover the feet, then your face gets cold,” Mashego said to Phakaaathi.

“So I think the Sundowns fans are used to a team that won convincingly, outplayed teams, had possession and dominated in all aspects and they would win the league leading by 15 points.

“The Mamelodi Sundowns they are used to should probably be eight to nine points ahead and that’s not the case but the team is not doing bad. It’s just that it’s not the team that they know and used to from the previous seasons which is warranted.”

Failure to reach the group stages of the Champions League would be a major setback for the Tshwane giants. Mashego, who won two league titles with Sundowns, admits the current side has not been as dominant as in previous seasons.

“I don’t want to say they (Sundowns fans) are spoiled but they know their team and they want them to be at a level where they know it’s supposed to be,” he added.

“In the past three to five seasons, that’s where they wanted their team to be except in the champions league but they wanted their team to dominate in the league and always play in cup finals.

“It’s not as convincing as it was three years ago and maybe it’s because of the coaching changes but they are still doing well.”