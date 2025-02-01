We didn’t deserve to lose Soweto derby, says Chiefs coach Nabi

"I think for the match a 0-0 is correct, no one deserved to lose the game” said Nabi.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi believes that Amakhosi deserved to walk away with at least a point in their game against Orlando Pirates.



This comes after Chiefs lost 1-0 to Pirates in a Soweto derby at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.



A cheeky penalty by Patrick Maswanganyi late in the game was enough to earn the Buccaneers maximum points and the bragging rights.



After the game, Nabi was asked to share his views on the penalty, but the Tunisian offered a diplomatic answer and sarcastically suggested that he was scared of getting a red card.



“I’m not going to talk anymore about this type of referees. You will see in your studio if it was a penalty or not,” Nabi told SuperSport.

“If I talk, red card. If I ask him how is your family, red card. If I ask, how are you, red card.”



Nabi believes that Chiefs did enough to at least collect a point in the Soweto derby.



“We gave them a lot of problems especially during our pressing and we didn’t let them be comfortable with the ball. It’s a tactical team and if you give them time on the ball, they can be dangerous. They were fprced to use the long balls and we dealt with that comfortably.



“Honestly, I think for the match a 0-0 is correct, no one deserved to lose the game” added Nabi.



Chiefs will next face AmaZulu at home on Tuesday and they will be looking to bounce back to winning ways and move up the Betway Premiership standings.

