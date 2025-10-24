‘We still have the hunger’- Kekana backs Sundowns for CAF success

"As a team, I think that's the one trophy we want so much, especially this group considering how well we have done in the league," Kekana said.

Mamelodi Sundowns are on the verge of booking their place in the group stages of the 2025/26 CAF Champions League ahead of Sunday’s second leg against Remo Stars of Nigeria at Loftus Versfeld.

The second-round preliminary tie is all but settled after the Brazilians’ emphatic 5–1 victory in the reverse fixture last weekend.

ALSO READ: Ouaddou laments Pirates’ poor finishing ahead of Lupopo clash

Defender Grant Kekana says the team’s focus is now on ending their continental drought in a competition they last won in 2016.



Sundowns came out second best to Egypt’s Pyramids FC in last season’s final, and the experienced centre-back believes the lessons learned will drive them to greater heights this time around.

“Obviously, the Champions League has been a bit of an Achlles heel for us considering that usually we do so well to get to a particular stage,” Kekana said.

“When we are supposed to take it to the maximum, we sort of fall short but I don’t think we are discouraged. It just builds more character within the group knowing that we are capable of reaching that stage. Now it’s just about us going all the way because the desire and hunger is still there.

“As a team, I think that’s the one trophy we want so much, especially this group considering how well we have done in the league. The Champions League is what is missing with this group and I think going into this season, we’ll obviously analyse the mistakes and how we fell short so that if we do reach that stage again, we are able to do better than we did in previous seasons.”

Kekana, who recently returned from injury, also reflected on their dominant performance away from home, saying it was a much-needed response after a slow start to the campaign that included an early Carling Knockout exit before the FIFA break.

“I think as Mamelodi Sundowns we didn’t have the best of starts to the season because we obviously set high standards for ourselves,” he added.

“I think with the players that have come in now, they have sort of adjusted well to what is required from them and what is required from the club. Going into the game against Remo, they are a good team, they are very aggressive. They man-marked us the whole game. But we went there with the right attitude and right mentality and played for one another and our quality came out.”

ALSO READ: OPINION: Cape Town Spurs’ plea for fairness just a smokescreen

Mothobi Mvala and Malibongwe Khoza are doubtful for Sunday’s clash, while Themba Zwane, Iqraam Rayners and Zuko Mdunyelwa have resumed training but may not be risked so early into their recovery.