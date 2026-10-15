Well-again Da Cruz expects tough test for Chiefs in Zambia

'It (Arrows) Is a strong team with strong players, they play on offensive transitions and with long balls,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz expects a stern test when Amakhosi kick off their Caf Confederation Cup campaign against Zambian side Red Arrows on Saturday at the Levi Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Chiefs’ Da Cruz – ‘We don’t know very well what the conditions will be like’



The two-legged match is a final qualifier for the group stages of the tournament. Chiefs qualified for the group stages of last year’s Confederation Cup, but were unable to make it to the quarterfinals.



“It (Arrows) Is a strong team with strong players, they play on offensive transitions and with long balls. We don’t know very well what the conditions will be like (in Zambia),” said Da Cruz.



“Maybe they will not be good but we will go to Zambia to get a good result … and be in a positive mood for the game (second leg) at home.”



Chiefs left for Zambia on Thursday morning with a 23-man squad still missing the injured Brandon Petereen, Lebohang Maboe, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Adolf Mtasingwa and Langelihle Phili.



A central midfield crisis meant Reeve Frosler started against Stellenbosch in the 1-1 midweek Betway Premiership draw at FNB Stadium.



While Chiefs did not play well, Frosler probably did enough to retain his place against Arrows on Saturday.



“We already tried Reeve (in midfield) In pre-season,” said Da Cruz.



“The best quality of him is that he is able to play in different positions. Reeve is also a good header of the ball and we needed someone who could head the ball against Stellenbosch.



“We also have two injured players (Ndlovu and Maboe) and one ill player (Mtasingwa) in that position. So we don’t have a lot of choices. Other players were young so we decided to start with Reeve.”

‘I am feeling very well’

Chiefs’ head coach added that he is now well again. Da Cruz missed the post match press conference after the Stellies draw because he was vomiting.



“I am feeling very well, I was just vomiting after the game,” he said.



Arrows set up the clash with Chiefs thanks to a 4-0 aggregate win over Madagascar’s Inate Rouge in the first qualifying round.



“Games against big teams like Kaizer Chiefs are self-motivating for the players. I am not worried going into this encounter. We need to ensure we get the job done here in Zambia before we travel to South Africa for the return leg,” said Arrows head coach Chisi Mbewe, according to zamibanfootball.co.zm