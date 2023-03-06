Why Zwane is worried about Shabalala’s instant fame at Chiefs

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Mduduzi Shabalala’s performances of late have made him a darling of the Kaizer Chiefs supporters but this leaves coach Arthu Zwane worried.

The 19 year-old Shabalala has impressed in the last three games. But he truly won the hearts of Amakhosi supporters last weekend.

Shabalala expertly executed a free kick and found Siyabonga Ngezana who scored with a header to give Chiefs a needed 1-0 win over Richards Bay.

But Zwane is more worried about how Shabalala and other young players will handle the fame that comes with playing for Chiefs.

And this is why he has cautioned against hyping up the youngster too early, worrying that that might get to his head.

Chiefs have seen a number of promising young players fall by the wayside after giving a few good performances and getting media attention.

And this is why Zwane had developed a relationship with his young players’ parents and families to make sure they have the right support on both ends.

“Yes we share ideas with his (Shabalala) father, he comes from a very good background,” said Zwane of Shabalala.

“So they’re helping us. But the challenge is, it’s not only Mdu, these are the challenges most of our talented players are facing out there.

“The way we hype them up and we end up saying things we shouldn’t be saying… And as soon as they hear those things, sometimes they start thinking they have made it,” added Zwane.

Players can unload their problems

Chiefs have also put up a structure where players can express their feelings to phycologists to unload.

“Luckily with us, we have a system that’s there to help these players,” explained Zwane.

“It’s a matter of a player now making a choice, with the system the team has.

“We have psychologists. And we sometimes go for diversity sessions where they discuss their individual problems.

“Like any other person, it doesn’t mean if you’re a coach or a soccer player you don’t have your own personal problems.

“So the team has played a huge role that when we come to work, we come to work in the right frame of mind.

“So everything boils down to one thing, you as a player – do you want it? If you want it you will go for it,” added the Chiefs mentor.