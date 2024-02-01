Williams recalls ’96 AFCON success after Bafana win over Morocco

“It was not just a victory, it brought back a whole lot of memories," said Williams.

Bafana Bafana legend Mark Williams says the South Africa’s 2-0 win over Morocco in the last-16 of the Caf Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) brought back memories of the 1996 AFCON victory.

ALSO READ: Ex-Chiefs and Sundowns star Billiat attracts interest from Spurs?

Williams was part of the Bafana squad that won the Afcon on home soil in 1996, with the striker scoring two goals in the final against Tunisia at the FNB Stadium.

The Bafana legend, who was an analysing the game for SABC Sport on Tuesday, believes the current crop of players under the guidance of coach Hugo Broos have character, and it’s something that has been missing in the team for some time.

“It was not just a victory, it brought back a whole lot of memories. When I got a call from MacDonald’s to say they needed me, I just said that I was going to be there (be a studio guest on SABC Sport) and show the players a lot of love. Sometimes that’s all they need, at one stage, you ask yourself where the goals are going to come from, but the character the boys showed was good and that was something that was missing before,” said Williams.

“All you want from a team sometimes it’s to have character, because in 1996 we didn’t have the best players, but we had character. I saw that tonight and the composure (from the players) there.”



READ MORE: Broos hails Makgopa magic after Bafana reach AFCON quarterfinals

Following their victory over Morocco, Bafana will face Cape Verde in the last eight of the competition at Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussouko on Saturday.