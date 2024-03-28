Local Soccer

Mosimane hails Zwane after brilliant display against Algeria

"You have to give him respect and appreciate his talent," says Mosimane.

Themba Zwane of South Africa during the FIFA Series Algeria Edition 2024 match against Algeria at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers , Algeria on Tuesday. (Djaffar Ladjal/BackpagePix)

Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has praised Themba Zwane following his Man-of-the-Match performance against Algeria.

Zwane scored a brace in the 3-3 draw at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Tuesday and was named Man-of-the-Match after the game.

Yassine Benzia opened the scoring for Algeria in the 22nd minute, but Zwane equalised for Bafana in the 34th minute when he tapped in a lovely low cross from Mihlali Mayambela.

 Zwane then gave Bafana the lead with a beautiful strike just before the break.

Yacine Brahimi equalised for the hosts in the 53rd minute before Bafana regained the lead again through Iqraam Rayners in the 65th minute. But Benzia equalised in the 70th minute with a spectacular goal to make it 3-3.

Mosimane, who coached Zwane at Sundowns, was impressed by how the 34-year-old defied his age to put on a brilliant display against the North Africans.

“No arguments with the Coaches, but has an opinion,” wrote Mosimane on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“He keeps the dressing room quiet and focused, unselfish behaviour and cares about the team.

“Does not like anybody who dims his light. Always laughing but an introvert. You have to give him respect and appreciate his talent.

“Just tell him to dance and ski on the pitch and sit back.

“You will enjoy. Leader!”

