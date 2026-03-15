Mokwena leaves MC Alger, set to join Libyan giants Al-Ittihad

Alger confirmed via statement that Mokwena had left the club after activating his release clause.

MC Alger have announced the departure of head coach Rulani Mokwena from the club with immediate effect.



Mokwena, who joined the Algerian side from Wydad Athletic of Morocco, leaves the club at the top of the Algerian Ligue 1.



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The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates coach is believed to have agreed a deal with Libyan giants Al-Ittihad, where he’ll be reunited with his former player Thembinkosi Lorch. Lorch joined Ittihad from Wydad in January in a deal worth over R1-million a month.

Alger thank Mokwena for his contribution

Alger confirmed via statement that Mokwena had left the club after activating his release clause.



“The management of Algeria MC announces the departure of South African coach Rulani Mokwena from the club’s technical team, following the activation of the clause that terminates his duties as head of the first team, whereby the contract provides that the coach pays the club two months’ salaries if he wishes to leave,” read the statement [translated from Arabic to English].



“The decision came after the coach’s meeting with the club’s management, during which he expressed his conviction to end his time with the team, after eight months at the club.

“During this period, Mokwena managed to lead the team to the title of the Algerian “Super Cup”, the team under his supervision has maintained the top of the professional league ranking since the first rounds of the season, in an experience that also saw the team exit from the competitors of the Copa Algeria and the African Champions League.



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“The management of MC Algeria would like to express its gratitude and appreciation to coach Rulani Mokwena and his technical staff for the work and efforts they have put forward during their supervision of the team. They wish them all the best and success in their upcoming professional stations.”