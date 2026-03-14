Pirates coach rues missed chances in Siwelele draw

"We created so many chances, so the most difficult is to create the chances, which we did," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was left to rue missed chances as his side was held to a draw by a stubborn Siwelele FC outfit.



The Buccaneers had to come from behind to salvage the point after Vincent Pule had given the visitors the lead in the first half, but his goal was cancelled out by Tshepang Moremi’s well-taken strike in the second half.



ALSO READ: Wasteful Orlando Pirates fail to extend lead at the top



Even though he was not happy with the draw, Ouaddou refused to blame his players, saying they did what was required of them to do, but luck was not on their side on the day.



“We did the game we wanted to do. We had the control, we played high in the last third of the opponent most of the time, we created so many chances, so the most difficult is to create the chances, which we did,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV after the game.

“I think the opponent used one mistake we had in the beginning and they scored, and after, the rest of the game we were dominant, but it doesn’t mean winning the game. I have nothing to reproach the boys, they had a good game.

“We knew it would be very difficult against Siwelele, we have to congratulate them for their match. They took two points, unfortunately. Everyone saw the boys wanted to win this game but I’m not worried, if we keep playing like that until the end of the season, many things can happen, so we have to believe until the end,” added the Moroccan.

Seema backs Pirates to push for title

Ouaddou’s counterpart Lehlohonolo Seema, who played and captained Pirates during his playing days, was full of praise for the Buccaneers and has backed his former team to push Mamelodi Sundowns until the end of the season for the league title.



ALSO READ: Sundowns’ Cardoso hails dominant victory over Stade Malien



“Pirates are a good team and I think they will push until the last game to challenge for the title,” said Seema before revealing his target for Siwelele this season.



“Let’s get to 30 points, so that the season can finish. Come next season we will build a new team that will challenge better in Jozi.”