Nhleko backs Mbokazi’s MLS move as springboard to Europe

'I'm hopeful he will work hard and move to Europe. This should be a stepping stone for him,' he said.

Former Bafana Bafana striker Nkosinathi Nhleko believes Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s move to Major League Soccer could prove an ideal springboard to European football.

Mbokazi recently completed his switch from Orlando Pirates to MLS side Chicago Fire, a move that has drawn mixed reactions from supporters.

Some fans have questioned why the 20-year-old opted for the United States instead of targeting one of Europe’s more traditional big leagues, but Nhleko insists the decision could serve him well.

The former Jomo Cosmos forward also spent time in North America with FC Dallas and says Mbokazi should view the MLS as a crucial step in his development.

“Remember that all the big stars like John Obi Mikel, he started in Norway and later went to Chelsea,” Nhleko told Thabiso Mosia on Radio 2000.

“There are other countries in Europe where you can start like Belgium, Norway and Sweden to get the experience before you go straight to the big leagues. That is because in the big leagues, you will get frustrated because you have to prove yourself time and again while you don’t have the experience.

“They expect you to deliver week in and week out, so you must start somewhere else to get the experience, adjust to a new culture and the weather. When you’re ready mentally and physically, it can be a chance for you to go to a bigger league.”

Nhleko also highlighted how significantly the MLS has grown since his own spell there more than two decades ago where the sport was not as big as basketball, baseball and American football.

“I think it is a good move compared to when I was there in 2002 because remember then, they were trying to introduce soccer to be more professional like basketball,” he said.

“I think now the MLS has improved a lot. So, I think it’s a very good time for him to go out there and I’m hopeful he will work hard and move to Europe. This should be a stepping stone for him.”

Mbokazi signed a long-term deal running until 2029, with an option for an additional year, and Nhleko believes the youngster has the ability to succeed abroad.

Mbokazi will occupy a U-22 initiative slot and an international roster position, and his contract will run through 2029 📰⬇️ #cf97https://t.co/lbxXTYJLeI — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) December 2, 2025

The defender is also part of Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco later this month.

“In my time, football was more technical but I think he (Mbokazi) will fit in very well there. I’m familiar with the club and they are a top club,” he added.

“Remember in America, each and every state has its own team so in terms of the support, the whole city will support Chicago Fire. In Texas, the people there will support FC Dallas so in all those states, the teams are big teams in the city.”