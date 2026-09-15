Pirates and Durban City meet again in post-CAF clash

The two sides clash on Thursday in a repeat of this season's hard-fought MTN8 quarterfinal.

Orlando Pirates and Durban City are both coming off successful adventures in African competition as they meet tomorrow in the Betway Premiership at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

Pirates and Gallants both victorious

While Pirates were in Orlando on Saturday, seeing off La Cure Waves of Mauritius in the Caf Champions League, Durban City were in Burundi, beating Rukinzo FC 2-1 to complete a 3-1 aggregate victory and reach the next round of Caf Confederation Cup qualifying.

It remains to be seen just how tired the side from KwaZulu Natal are tomorrow after their long journey back, but they should be in good spirits as they aim for just a second Premiership win of the campaign.

“It was a good two-leg performance from us. We knew what we had to do after the first leg and the players handled the two games well,” Durban City head coach Khalil Ben Youssef told the club’s official website.

“We didn’t come here to sit back and protect the first-leg result, we wanted to play, we wanted to score, and we wanted to win the game, and we did that.”

Durban City will now face Mauritian side AS Port-Louis in the final qualifying round for the Confederation Cup group stages.

As for Pirates, they will take on African Stars from Namibia in their final Champions League qualifier

Pirates survived a scare against La Cure Waves as they fell behind early in Orlando. The Buccaneers, however, quickly equalised and led 3-1 by half time.

Rapoo – ‘They weren’t going to beat us at home’

Pirates defender Neo Rapoo said that Pirates were always confident they could turn the tie around.

“They weren’t going to beat us at home, we just had to keep going forward and create chance after chance. We knew we would get goals,” Rapoo told Pirates media.

City, last year’s Nedbank Cup winners, have struggled for goals in the Premiership so far, netting just three times in five matches. Ben Youssef’s side, however, have the league’s second strongest defence, letting in just two goals so far.

That record is only bettered by Pirates, who have conceded just once while hammering in 12 goals at the other end of the pitch.

Reigning champions Pirates currently trail Mamelodi Sundowns by seven points at the top of the table. Ouaddou’s side do have three games in hand, two of which will have been played before the upcoming international break.

The Buccaneers will face Marumo Gallants at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace on Sunday. First, however, comes Durban City in a repeat of this season’s MTN8 quarterfinal. In that game, City took the Buccaneers right to the wire, with only a goal from Thapelo Mokobodi in the last minute of extra time sealing a 2-1 win.