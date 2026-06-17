Three things Bafana must do to keep World Cup dream alive

Bafana adopted a conservative approach against Mexico and paid the price for it.

Bafana Bafana face a must-win clash against Czechia in their penultimate Group A match at Atlanta Stadium on Thursday as they look to revive their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

South Africa suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their opening match last week, leaving Hugo Broos’ side with little room for error heading into their second fixture.

Another defeat could leave Bafana staring at an early exit, while a positive result would put qualification for the knockout stages back within reach. Phakaaathi takes a look at three key areas Bafana must get right if they are to keep their World Cup dream alive.

Ignore the outside noise

Bafana Bafana have once again found themselves on the receiving end of criticism following their defeat to Mexico. Social media has been flooded with opinions, while pundits and supporters have questioned the team’s chances of progressing. However, the players cannot afford to dwell on the negativity.

Broos’ biggest task this week may be ensuring his squad remains mentally strong and focused on the job at hand. The Belgian coach should remind his players of the difficult journey they endured to qualify for the World Cup in the first place. The reality is that Bafana still control their own destiny. Four points from their remaining two group matches could be enough to secure a place in the next round.

Take the game to Czechia

South Africa cannot afford another cautious display. Bafana adopted a conservative approach against Mexico and paid the price for it. Against Czechia, they need to strike a better balance between defensive organisation and attacking intent from the first whistle. Broos has a number of dangerous attacking players at his disposal, and this is the time to unleash them.

The World Cup has already shown that underdogs can compete with football’s traditional powerhouses when they play with courage and belief. Rather than waiting for Czechia to dictate proceedings, Bafana need to impose themselves on the match and take control early on.

Be brave on the ball

One thing South African football has never lacked is technical quality. Bafana players are at their best when they are comfortable on the ball and expressing themselves. Trying to adapt their game too much to the opposition could play directly into Czechia’s hands. South Africa have already shown they can upset highly-rated teams. Their victory over Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast remains proof of what this group is capable of when confidence is high.

Mamelodi Sundowns have demonstrated on the continental stage that South African teams can dominate strong opponents through intelligent possession, flair and precision. If Bafana are to remain competitive in this tournament, they must trust their football, play with confidence and focus on their own strengths rather than becoming overly concerned with Czechia’s strengths. If Bafana can be brave, positive and believe, their World Cup campaign may yet come to life.